Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 9,927.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. 57,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,728. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

