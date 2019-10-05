Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 38,246 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 714,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,526. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $227,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,185,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,850. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

