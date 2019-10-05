Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $39,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

