TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 116,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.