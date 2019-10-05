TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,306,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. 147,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,947. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

