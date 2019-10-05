TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 252,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

GWX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 5,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,015. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

