TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,461,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 5,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

