TPG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

