Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. 1,183,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,782. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after buying an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after buying an additional 520,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $32,607,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,992,000 after buying an additional 210,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

