Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Trans World Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 44,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

