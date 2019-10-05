TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 28,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.