Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,520 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.08% of J M Smucker worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 170,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,338. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.