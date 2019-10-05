Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 560 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Ameren by 12.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 28,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

