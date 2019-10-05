Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 86.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 589,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.