Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 181.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at $90,035,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE HES traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 121,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

