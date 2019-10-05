Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,115 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. 10,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,324. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $178.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

