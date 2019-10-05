Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Continental were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Continental by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

