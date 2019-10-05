Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $84.56. 40,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,583.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.