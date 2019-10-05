TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 286,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 65.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 189,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after acquiring an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.