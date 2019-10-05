Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TRMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 6,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

