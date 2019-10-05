Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,094,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 243,546 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Get Trinity Merger alerts:

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 70,246.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 200,201 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Merger in the second quarter worth $229,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 172.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 212,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 134,454 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Merger in the second quarter worth $6,727,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.