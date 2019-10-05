Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.14.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 192,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,957. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Trinseo by 377.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after buying an additional 536,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $27,805,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

