Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Get Trueblue alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Trueblue has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $810.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trueblue by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trueblue by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trueblue by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trueblue by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trueblue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.