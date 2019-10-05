TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 347,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.32.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 728,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

