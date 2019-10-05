Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 175,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 2,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $92,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $527,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $250,183. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $4,681,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.