Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 288,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, Director Simeon George bought 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock worth $8,549,955.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

