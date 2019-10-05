Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 15,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,457. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 101,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

