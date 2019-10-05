U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen cut U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

SLCA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 1,622,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.55. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,644 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

