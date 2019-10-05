UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.44 Million Position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.61. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

