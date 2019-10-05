UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RingCentral worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $2,039,419.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,297 shares in the company, valued at $34,070,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $264,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,913.75 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.