UBS Group AG Acquires 226,440 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

