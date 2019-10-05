UBS Group AG Acquires 6,293 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 421,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.