UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.29% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,806. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

