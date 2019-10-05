UBS Group AG Buys 46,687 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS remained flat at $$53.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,653. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

