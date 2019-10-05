UBS Group AG Buys 46,788 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,972,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,862,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,185 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 206,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

