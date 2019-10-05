UBS Group AG Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.03% of NovaGold Resources worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,313. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $375,072.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 62,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $425,814.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,114.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,020 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

