UBS Group AG Purchases 191,474 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 51.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 475,819 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 554,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,800. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $100,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

