UBS Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $47.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,593,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,008 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.