UBS Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 300

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JUP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 370.82 ($4.85).

Shares of LON JUP traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 325.70 ($4.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.68). The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.26.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

