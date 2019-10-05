UBS Group Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $27.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of MUR opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

