ugChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,129.00 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $84,129.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038701 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.05423644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001113 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

UGC is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.