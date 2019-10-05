Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 456.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 3,046.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Umpqua by 17.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

