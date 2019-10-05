UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNCFF. UBS Group cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNCFF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

