United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $15,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 46.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $5,917,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 130.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

