United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get United Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 82,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,522. The firm has a market cap of $595.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Insurance by 2,276.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.