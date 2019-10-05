United Services Automobile Association Acquires 12,944 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 963.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 9,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,805. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

