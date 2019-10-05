United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WTM traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,076.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,071.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,008.76. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $832.88 and a 1 year high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,402.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

