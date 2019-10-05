United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.20% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,890,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 1,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

In other news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,830.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $51,620.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

