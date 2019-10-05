United Services Automobile Association Invests $5.27 Million in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

SciPlay stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. SciPlay Corp has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

