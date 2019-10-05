United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290,738 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 1.24% of Digital Turbine worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $990,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

APPS opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

